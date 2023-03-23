Polymet Mining: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Polymet Mining Corp. (PLM) on Thursday reported a loss of…

Listen now to WTOP News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Polymet Mining Corp. (PLM) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34.1 million, or 34 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.