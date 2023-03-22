Phreesia: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 78 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $76.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $176.1 million, or $3.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $280.9 million.

Phreesia expects full-year revenue in the range of $353 million to $356 million.

