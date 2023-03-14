PFSweb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.3 million in its…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The operator of internet retail websites posted revenue of $98.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16.6 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $295.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFSW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.