Pennsylvania Real Estate: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PRET) on Wednesday reported a loss in a key measure in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Philadelphia, said it had a funds from operations loss of $4.7 million, or 88 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $41.5 million, or $7.81 per share.

The shopping mall real estate investment trust, based in Philadelphia, posted revenue of $80.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $6.4 million. Revenue was reported as $296 million.

