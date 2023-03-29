Live Radio
Paychex: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 29, 2023, 8:35 AM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Paychex Inc. (PAYX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $467.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.29.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAYX

