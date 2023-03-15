MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Park-Ohio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Park-Ohio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of $1.98 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The industrial supply-chain logistics company posted revenue of $381.6 million in the period.

