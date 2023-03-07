Paramount Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $191.4 million…

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.04 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $440.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $523.5 million, or $3.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRMRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRMRF

