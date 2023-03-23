Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $32 million. The…

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $382.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $165.7 million, or $10.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.60 to $3.80. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $405 million to $425 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $266.6 million.

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.50 to $11.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXM

