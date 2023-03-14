Orion Marine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $196.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.6 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $748.3 million.

