Organogenesis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 1, 2023, 4:20 PM

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $115.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.5 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $450.9 million.

Organogenesis expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $462 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORGO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

