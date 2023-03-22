CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|682½
|684
|654
|663½
|—19¾
|Jul
|692¾
|693½
|665
|674
|—18½
|Sep
|701
|702¼
|675¾
|684
|—17¾
|Dec
|715¼
|717
|691¼
|699½
|—16¾
|Mar
|726¾
|727
|703
|710
|—17
|May
|724
|725½
|712½
|712¾
|—17
|Jul
|709¼
|709¼
|690¼
|691
|—18½
|Sep
|703
|703
|703
|703
|—5¼
|Dec
|714¾
|714¾
|711
|711
|—3¾
|Jul
|695
|695
|695
|695
|—1¾
|Est. sales 80,602.
|Tue.’s sales 115,778
|Tue.’s open int 370,297,
|up 4,613
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|631¼
|633
|623¼
|625¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|612½
|614
|604
|605¾
|—5½
|Sep
|563¾
|564¾
|554½
|556¼
|—7¼
|Dec
|556½
|558
|547½
|549½
|—7¼
|Mar
|565
|566
|556
|558¼
|—7
|May
|569¾
|570½
|561½
|563½
|—7
|Jul
|569
|569
|563½
|565¼
|—7¼
|Sep
|540¾
|543
|539¼
|539¼
|—6½
|Dec
|535
|535¼
|529¾
|530½
|—5
|Est. sales 150,744.
|Tue.’s sales 242,479
|Tue.’s open int 1,349,372,
|up 4,565
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|356½
|361½
|355½
|361
|+2
|Jul
|352
|354¼
|352
|352½
|—1¾
|Sep
|358½
|358½
|358½
|358½
|+½
|Dec
|367
|367
|367
|367
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 184.
|Tue.’s sales 609
|Tue.’s open int 4,535
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1467¾
|1472
|1443¼
|1446
|—21
|Jul
|1448½
|1452½
|1422½
|1424¾
|—23¾
|Aug
|1403
|1406¼
|1378½
|1380¾
|—22¾
|Sep
|1331½
|1331½
|1306¾
|1310½
|—20
|Nov
|1297
|1299
|1273½
|1278¼
|—17¾
|Jan
|1301¼
|1303
|1279¼
|1283¼
|—18
|Mar
|1295¾
|1297
|1275½
|1279½
|—16¼
|May
|1292¼
|1292¼
|1277½
|1281¾
|—15
|Jul
|1289½
|1289¾
|1281¾
|1282
|—17½
|Sep
|1241¾
|1241¾
|1241¾
|1241¾
|—14¾
|Nov
|1244¼
|1244¼
|1224¾
|1225
|—17½
|Nov
|1156
|1156
|1156
|1156
|—15
|Est. sales 133,491.
|Tue.’s sales 187,198
|Tue.’s open int 696,284,
|up 3,272
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|56.35
|56.44
|55.03
|55.18
|—1.06
|Jul
|56.50
|56.53
|55.17
|55.31
|—1.04
|Aug
|55.95
|56.00
|54.73
|54.86
|—.99
|Sep
|55.44
|55.44
|54.26
|54.41
|—.93
|Oct
|54.86
|54.87
|53.74
|53.89
|—.87
|Dec
|54.59
|54.63
|53.45
|53.59
|—.86
|Jan
|54.03
|54.12
|53.28
|53.42
|—.82
|Mar
|53.88
|53.98
|53.18
|53.31
|—.79
|May
|54.03
|54.03
|53.25
|53.25
|—.83
|Jul
|53.99
|53.99
|53.40
|53.40
|—.72
|Sep
|53.10
|53.10
|53.10
|53.10
|—.71
|Dec
|53.09
|53.09
|53.09
|53.09
|—.40
|Est. sales 67,317.
|Tue.’s sales 129,508
|Tue.’s open int 456,475,
|up 3,065
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|460.70
|462.30
|451.00
|451.10
|—9.50
|Jul
|453.90
|455.70
|445.60
|446.00
|—8.30
|Aug
|441.80
|442.70
|434.00
|434.50
|—7.10
|Sep
|426.00
|426.20
|418.80
|419.60
|—6.20
|Oct
|413.40
|413.40
|406.70
|408.00
|—5.30
|Dec
|409.90
|410.60
|403.40
|404.80
|—5.30
|Jan
|402.20
|402.30
|397.90
|399.70
|—4.90
|Mar
|389.80
|389.80
|387.20
|388.50
|—5.20
|May
|384.70
|384.70
|381.20
|382.20
|—5.40
|Jul
|381.80
|381.80
|381.00
|381.00
|—4.50
|Jan
|357.00
|357.00
|357.00
|357.00
|—5.00
|Dec
|358.00
|358.00
|358.00
|358.00
|+2.40
|Est. sales 57,583.
|Tue.’s sales 101,189
|Tue.’s open int 429,155
