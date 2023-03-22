MARCH MADNESS: Men's Tournament update | March Madness TV ratings up | Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
The Associated Press

March 22, 2023, 10:47 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 682½ 684 654 663½ —19¾
Jul 692¾ 693½ 665 674 —18½
Sep 701 702¼ 675¾ 684 —17¾
Dec 715¼ 717 691¼ 699½ —16¾
Mar 726¾ 727 703 710 —17
May 724 725½ 712½ 712¾ —17
Jul 709¼ 709¼ 690¼ 691 —18½
Sep 703 703 703 703 —5¼
Dec 714¾ 714¾ 711 711 —3¾
Jul 695 695 695 695 —1¾
Est. sales 80,602. Tue.’s sales 115,778
Tue.’s open int 370,297, up 4,613
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 631¼ 633 623¼ 625¼ —4¾
Jul 612½ 614 604 605¾ —5½
Sep 563¾ 564¾ 554½ 556¼ —7¼
Dec 556½ 558 547½ 549½ —7¼
Mar 565 566 556 558¼ —7
May 569¾ 570½ 561½ 563½ —7
Jul 569 569 563½ 565¼ —7¼
Sep 540¾ 543 539¼ 539¼ —6½
Dec 535 535¼ 529¾ 530½ —5
Est. sales 150,744. Tue.’s sales 242,479
Tue.’s open int 1,349,372, up 4,565
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 356½ 361½ 355½ 361 +2
Jul 352 354¼ 352 352½ —1¾
Sep 358½ 358½ 358½ 358½
Dec 367 367 367 367 ¼
Est. sales 184. Tue.’s sales 609
Tue.’s open int 4,535
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1467¾ 1472 1443¼ 1446 —21
Jul 1448½ 1452½ 1422½ 1424¾ —23¾
Aug 1403 1406¼ 1378½ 1380¾ —22¾
Sep 1331½ 1331½ 1306¾ 1310½ —20
Nov 1297 1299 1273½ 1278¼ —17¾
Jan 1301¼ 1303 1279¼ 1283¼ —18
Mar 1295¾ 1297 1275½ 1279½ —16¼
May 1292¼ 1292¼ 1277½ 1281¾ —15
Jul 1289½ 1289¾ 1281¾ 1282 —17½
Sep 1241¾ 1241¾ 1241¾ 1241¾ —14¾
Nov 1244¼ 1244¼ 1224¾ 1225 —17½
Nov 1156 1156 1156 1156 —15
Est. sales 133,491. Tue.’s sales 187,198
Tue.’s open int 696,284, up 3,272
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 56.35 56.44 55.03 55.18 —1.06
Jul 56.50 56.53 55.17 55.31 —1.04
Aug 55.95 56.00 54.73 54.86 —.99
Sep 55.44 55.44 54.26 54.41 —.93
Oct 54.86 54.87 53.74 53.89 —.87
Dec 54.59 54.63 53.45 53.59 —.86
Jan 54.03 54.12 53.28 53.42 —.82
Mar 53.88 53.98 53.18 53.31 —.79
May 54.03 54.03 53.25 53.25 —.83
Jul 53.99 53.99 53.40 53.40 —.72
Sep 53.10 53.10 53.10 53.10 —.71
Dec 53.09 53.09 53.09 53.09 —.40
Est. sales 67,317. Tue.’s sales 129,508
Tue.’s open int 456,475, up 3,065
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 460.70 462.30 451.00 451.10 —9.50
Jul 453.90 455.70 445.60 446.00 —8.30
Aug 441.80 442.70 434.00 434.50 —7.10
Sep 426.00 426.20 418.80 419.60 —6.20
Oct 413.40 413.40 406.70 408.00 —5.30
Dec 409.90 410.60 403.40 404.80 —5.30
Jan 402.20 402.30 397.90 399.70 —4.90
Mar 389.80 389.80 387.20 388.50 —5.20
May 384.70 384.70 381.20 382.20 —5.40
Jul 381.80 381.80 381.00 381.00 —4.50
Jan 357.00 357.00 357.00 357.00 —5.00
Dec 358.00 358.00 358.00 358.00 +2.40
Est. sales 57,583. Tue.’s sales 101,189
Tue.’s open int 429,155

