CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 682½ 684 654 663½ —19¾ Jul 692¾ 693½ 665 674 —18½ Sep 701 702¼ 675¾ 684 —17¾ Dec 715¼ 717 691¼ 699½ —16¾ Mar 726¾ 727 703 710 —17 May 724 725½ 712½ 712¾ —17 Jul 709¼ 709¼ 690¼ 691 —18½ Sep 703 703 703 703 —5¼ Dec 714¾ 714¾ 711 711 —3¾ Jul 695 695 695 695 —1¾ Est. sales 80,602. Tue.’s sales 115,778 Tue.’s open int 370,297, up 4,613 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 631¼ 633 623¼ 625¼ —4¾ Jul 612½ 614 604 605¾ —5½ Sep 563¾ 564¾ 554½ 556¼ —7¼ Dec 556½ 558 547½ 549½ —7¼ Mar 565 566 556 558¼ —7 May 569¾ 570½ 561½ 563½ —7 Jul 569 569 563½ 565¼ —7¼ Sep 540¾ 543 539¼ 539¼ —6½ Dec 535 535¼ 529¾ 530½ —5 Est. sales 150,744. Tue.’s sales 242,479 Tue.’s open int 1,349,372, up 4,565 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 356½ 361½ 355½ 361 +2 Jul 352 354¼ 352 352½ —1¾ Sep 358½ 358½ 358½ 358½ +½ Dec 367 367 367 367 — ¼ Est. sales 184. Tue.’s sales 609 Tue.’s open int 4,535 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1467¾ 1472 1443¼ 1446 —21 Jul 1448½ 1452½ 1422½ 1424¾ —23¾ Aug 1403 1406¼ 1378½ 1380¾ —22¾ Sep 1331½ 1331½ 1306¾ 1310½ —20 Nov 1297 1299 1273½ 1278¼ —17¾ Jan 1301¼ 1303 1279¼ 1283¼ —18 Mar 1295¾ 1297 1275½ 1279½ —16¼ May 1292¼ 1292¼ 1277½ 1281¾ —15 Jul 1289½ 1289¾ 1281¾ 1282 —17½ Sep 1241¾ 1241¾ 1241¾ 1241¾ —14¾ Nov 1244¼ 1244¼ 1224¾ 1225 —17½ Nov 1156 1156 1156 1156 —15 Est. sales 133,491. Tue.’s sales 187,198 Tue.’s open int 696,284, up 3,272 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 56.35 56.44 55.03 55.18 —1.06 Jul 56.50 56.53 55.17 55.31 —1.04 Aug 55.95 56.00 54.73 54.86 —.99 Sep 55.44 55.44 54.26 54.41 —.93 Oct 54.86 54.87 53.74 53.89 —.87 Dec 54.59 54.63 53.45 53.59 —.86 Jan 54.03 54.12 53.28 53.42 —.82 Mar 53.88 53.98 53.18 53.31 —.79 May 54.03 54.03 53.25 53.25 —.83 Jul 53.99 53.99 53.40 53.40 —.72 Sep 53.10 53.10 53.10 53.10 —.71 Dec 53.09 53.09 53.09 53.09 —.40 Est. sales 67,317. Tue.’s sales 129,508 Tue.’s open int 456,475, up 3,065 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 460.70 462.30 451.00 451.10 —9.50 Jul 453.90 455.70 445.60 446.00 —8.30 Aug 441.80 442.70 434.00 434.50 —7.10 Sep 426.00 426.20 418.80 419.60 —6.20 Oct 413.40 413.40 406.70 408.00 —5.30 Dec 409.90 410.60 403.40 404.80 —5.30 Jan 402.20 402.30 397.90 399.70 —4.90 Mar 389.80 389.80 387.20 388.50 —5.20 May 384.70 384.70 381.20 382.20 —5.40 Jul 381.80 381.80 381.00 381.00 —4.50 Jan 357.00 357.00 357.00 357.00 —5.00 Dec 358.00 358.00 358.00 358.00 +2.40 Est. sales 57,583. Tue.’s sales 101,189 Tue.’s open int 429,155

