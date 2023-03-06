CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: Open High Low Last Chg. WHEAT 5,000 bu…

Open High Low Last Chg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 690¾ 692¼ 685¼ 685¼ —10½ May 711 711 693¾ 699 —9¾ Jul 718¼ 718½ 702 707 —9¾ Sep 729½ 729½ 713½ 718½ —9 Dec 745 745 729½ 734¼ —9¼ Mar 753 753½ 741½ 746 —9¼ May 750 751 745¾ 749½ —9 Jul 734 735 733½ 734½ —8½ Est. sales 45,211. Fri.’s sales 69,097 Fri.’s open int 352,489, up 4,934 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 645¼ 646¾ 641¼ 646½ +1¼ May 639 640¼ 634 638¼ —1½ Jul 627 628¾ 622½ 627 —1 Sep 583 584½ 578¾ 583½ — ¼ Dec 570½ 571½ 565¾ 570¼ — ¾ Mar 578¼ 579½ 574 578¾ — ¼ May 579¼ 583 579¼ 583 — ¾ Jul 583½ 585½ 580¾ 584½ — ¾ Sep 549¾ 551½ 549½ 551½ — ¼ Dec 537¾ 540 536¾ 539¾ — ¾ Mar 543½ 543½ 543½ 543½ —3 Dec 474 474¾ 474 474¾ — ¼ Est. sales 97,239. Fri.’s sales 238,271 Fri.’s open int 1,273,259, up 1,190 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 331 331¾ 322¼ 325 —6¾ Jul 332¾ 332¾ 328 328 —6¼ Dec 347¼ 347¼ 343 343 —8 Est. sales 241. Fri.’s sales 411 Fri.’s open int 4,506, up 189 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1528¾ 1550 1523¾ 1550 +19½ May 1520 1538½ 1510¾ 1535¾ +17 Jul 1507 1525¼ 1498 1522¾ +16¾ Aug 1472¼ 1488½ 1462¼ 1486¾ +17 Sep 1401¾ 1419 1396¼ 1417¾ +14¾ Nov 1374 1386½ 1364¾ 1384½ +11½ Jan 1377¼ 1390½ 1369½ 1389¼ +11¾ Mar 1359¾ 1378¾ 1359¾ 1378½ +10¾ May 1359 1376 1357¼ 1376 +11½ Jul 1370½ 1373 1370½ 1373 +7¾ Nov 1296 1305 1296 1305 +8¾ Est. sales 113,559. Fri.’s sales 171,310 Fri.’s open int 685,809, up 8,151 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 60.45 60.45 59.96 59.96 —.65 May 61.10 61.27 60.31 61.23 +.04 Jul 60.85 60.98 60.04 60.91 —.04 Aug 60.14 60.26 59.43 60.18 —.10 Sep 59.29 59.52 58.78 59.52 —.08 Oct 58.74 58.81 58.14 58.77 —.12 Dec 58.49 58.49 57.83 58.45 —.14 Jan 57.71 57.97 57.66 57.92 —.43 Mar 57.27 57.67 57.27 57.67 —.41 Dec 56.65 56.65 56.65 56.65 —.27 Est. sales 40,176. Fri.’s sales 104,521 Fri.’s open int 429,053 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 496.50 509.70 496.50 507.20 +9.10 May 482.70 494.70 480.10 491.40 +10.10 Jul 472.70 482.60 470.20 480.30 +8.60 Aug 458.50 467.70 456.80 466.20 +7.90 Sep 442.10 449.30 439.90 448.10 +6.80 Oct 428.50 434.40 426.70 433.00 +5.40 Dec 425.40 431.50 423.90 430.00 +5.30 Jan 419.50 425.70 418.80 425.10 +5.60 Mar 410.10 416.00 410.10 415.70 +5.40 Jul 403.40 403.70 403.00 403.70 +1.40 Dec 380.00 384.60 380.00 384.60 +5.10 Est. sales 71,479. Fri.’s sales 110,210 Fri.’s open int 437,274, up 7,098

