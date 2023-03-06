CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|690¾
|692¼
|685¼
|685¼
|—10½
|May
|711
|711
|693¾
|699
|—9¾
|Jul
|718¼
|718½
|702
|707
|—9¾
|Sep
|729½
|729½
|713½
|718½
|—9
|Dec
|745
|745
|729½
|734¼
|—9¼
|Mar
|753
|753½
|741½
|746
|—9¼
|May
|750
|751
|745¾
|749½
|—9
|Jul
|734
|735
|733½
|734½
|—8½
|Est. sales 45,211.
|Fri.’s sales 69,097
|Fri.’s open int 352,489,
|up 4,934
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|645¼
|646¾
|641¼
|646½
|+1¼
|May
|639
|640¼
|634
|638¼
|—1½
|Jul
|627
|628¾
|622½
|627
|—1
|Sep
|583
|584½
|578¾
|583½
|— ¼
|Dec
|570½
|571½
|565¾
|570¼
|— ¾
|Mar
|578¼
|579½
|574
|578¾
|— ¼
|May
|579¼
|583
|579¼
|583
|— ¾
|Jul
|583½
|585½
|580¾
|584½
|— ¾
|Sep
|549¾
|551½
|549½
|551½
|— ¼
|Dec
|537¾
|540
|536¾
|539¾
|— ¾
|Mar
|543½
|543½
|543½
|543½
|—3
|Dec
|474
|474¾
|474
|474¾
|— ¼
|Est. sales 97,239.
|Fri.’s sales 238,271
|Fri.’s open int 1,273,259,
|up 1,190
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|331
|331¾
|322¼
|325
|—6¾
|Jul
|332¾
|332¾
|328
|328
|—6¼
|Dec
|347¼
|347¼
|343
|343
|—8
|Est. sales 241.
|Fri.’s sales 411
|Fri.’s open int 4,506,
|up 189
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1528¾ 1550
|1523¾ 1550
|+19½
|May
|1520
|1538½ 1510¾ 1535¾
|+17
|Jul
|1507
|1525¼ 1498
|1522¾
|+16¾
|Aug
|1472¼ 1488½ 1462¼ 1486¾
|+17
|Sep
|1401¾ 1419
|1396¼ 1417¾
|+14¾
|Nov
|1374
|1386½ 1364¾ 1384½
|+11½
|Jan
|1377¼ 1390½ 1369½ 1389¼
|+11¾
|Mar
|1359¾ 1378¾ 1359¾ 1378½
|+10¾
|May
|1359
|1376
|1357¼ 1376
|+11½
|Jul
|1370½ 1373
|1370½ 1373
|+7¾
|Nov
|1296
|1305
|1296
|1305
|+8¾
|Est. sales 113,559.
|Fri.’s sales 171,310
|Fri.’s open int 685,809,
|up 8,151
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|60.45
|60.45
|59.96
|59.96
|—.65
|May
|61.10
|61.27
|60.31
|61.23
|+.04
|Jul
|60.85
|60.98
|60.04
|60.91
|—.04
|Aug
|60.14
|60.26
|59.43
|60.18
|—.10
|Sep
|59.29
|59.52
|58.78
|59.52
|—.08
|Oct
|58.74
|58.81
|58.14
|58.77
|—.12
|Dec
|58.49
|58.49
|57.83
|58.45
|—.14
|Jan
|57.71
|57.97
|57.66
|57.92
|—.43
|Mar
|57.27
|57.67
|57.27
|57.67
|—.41
|Dec
|56.65
|56.65
|56.65
|56.65
|—.27
|Est. sales 40,176.
|Fri.’s sales 104,521
|Fri.’s open int 429,053
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|496.50 509.70 496.50 507.20
|+9.10
|May
|482.70 494.70 480.10 491.40 +10.10
|Jul
|472.70 482.60 470.20 480.30
|+8.60
|Aug
|458.50 467.70 456.80 466.20
|+7.90
|Sep
|442.10 449.30 439.90 448.10
|+6.80
|Oct
|428.50 434.40 426.70 433.00
|+5.40
|Dec
|425.40 431.50 423.90 430.00
|+5.30
|Jan
|419.50 425.70 418.80 425.10
|+5.60
|Mar
|410.10 416.00 410.10 415.70
|+5.40
|Jul
|403.40 403.70 403.00 403.70
|+1.40
|Dec
|380.00 384.60 380.00 384.60
|+5.10
|Est. sales 71,479.
|Fri.’s sales 110,210
|Fri.’s open int 437,274,
|up 7,098
