On Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The running-shoe and apparel company posted revenue of $380.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $291.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $60.5 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.

