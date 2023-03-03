OFS Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Friday reported earnings of $2.4 million in its fourth…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Friday reported earnings of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 35 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $14 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.6 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $48.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFS

