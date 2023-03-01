Novanta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $15.3 million. On…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $15.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The photonic and motion control components maker posted revenue of $218.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $74.1 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $860.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Novanta expects its per-share earnings to range from 64 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $212 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Novanta expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $890 million to $915 million.

