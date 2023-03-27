Noah: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Monday reported earnings of $20.3 million in its fourth…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Monday reported earnings of $20.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The wealth management firm posted revenue of $127.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $141.6 million, or $2.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $449.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOAH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.