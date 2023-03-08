Live Radio
NL Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NL Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 8, 2023, 4:46 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NL Industries Inc. (NL) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The chemical and components holding company posted revenue of $40 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.8 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $166.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

