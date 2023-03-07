Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Nine Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Nine Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 7, 2023, 5:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $166.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $14.4 million, or 45 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $593.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NINE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NINE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up