Nike: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Nike: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 21, 2023, 4:29 PM

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.24 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 79 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $12.39 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.41 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

