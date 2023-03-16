New Treatments for Alzheimer’s Disease

For anyone who has or knows someone who has Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive and irreversible form of dementia that’s ultimately…

For anyone who has or knows someone who has Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive and irreversible form of dementia that’s ultimately deadly, it can sometimes be difficult to find hope.

A progressive, neurodegenerative brain disease, Alzheimer’s affects memory and cognitive functions including problem-solving, orientation, language and visual spatial skills, which eventually lead to functional problems that interfere with the person’s ability to perform daily activities such as driving and managing finances. In severe cases, basic activities of daily life — such as dressing, walking and eating — also become difficult.

In addition to cognitive problems, Alzheimer’s disease can also bring on a range of behavioral and emotional changes, including:

— Depression.

— Anxiety.

— Irritability.

— Hallucinations.

— Delusions.

— Changes in sleep or appetite patterns.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death among U.S. elderly, accounting for more deaths than breast and prostate cancer combined. The disease continues to affect more and more people, with a new diagnosis made every 65 seconds. Currently, there are approximately 6.2 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s.

There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s, but new drugs to treat the disease have recently garnered a lot of attention and controversy.

Since January 2021, two new drugs have received the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for use in Alzheimer’s treatment through the federal agency’s accelerated approval pathway, which is used for drugs that are intended to treat serious or life-threatening illness if the medication has demonstrated to provide a significant therapeutic advantage over current available treatments. The drugs, aducanumab (Aduhelm) and lecanemab (Leqembi), were approved in June 2021 and January 2023, respectively.

Both drugs were developed by pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai, and they target the same specific cause of Alzheimer’s symptoms.

[READ: Which Doctor Should I See for Dementia and Cognitive Decline? ]

Aducanumab and Lecanemab for Alzheimer’s

Both drugs attempt to slow the cognitive decline of people with Alzheimer’s.

How aducanumab works

Aducanumab is a monoclonal antibody therapy that’s delivered once a month via intravenous infusion and aims to slow cognitive decline in patients with mild cognitive impairment.

“It’s the first approved disease-modifying treatment aimed at removing amyloid protein from the brain,” says Dr. Douglas Scharre, director of the division of cognitive neurology at the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, who helped test the drug.

Amyloid protein builds up into tangles, called plaques, in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s believed that the spread of this sticky protein in the brain causes Alzheimer’s disease to advance.

The drug acts like our natural immune system by recognizing amyloid beta and helps clear it out, explains Dr. Mariatu Koroma-Nelson, medical director of Goodwin House Incorporated, a not-for-profit senior living community based in Alexandria, Virginia.

How lecanemab works

Lecanemab is delivered via IV infusion every two weeks. Similar to aducanumab, it also targets amyloid plaques.

“Lecanemab affects the plaque formation and actually removes plaques from the brain,” explains Dr. Ronald Petersen, director of the Mayo Clinic‘s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging. “The newest drugs that are being evaluated now all have the properties of lowering the amyloid plaque level in the brain, and — presumably — that’s why they’re effective.”

How they differ

While both drugs are similar, Petersen notes that they are slightly different in how they reduce amyloid plaque levels, which might explain the difference in adverse side effect rates.

“At the 10,000 foot level, they look like they’re targeting the same entity, but they are in fact different,” he says. “The drugs really interact at different molecules in the amyloid processing sequence.”

This means that, while plaque reduction on a PET scan is similar, the actual molecular action of the drugs may be somewhat different and, therefore, may lead to different side effect rates.

[READ: 5 Signs It’s Time for Memory Care.]

Serious side effects

Koroma-Nelson says that aducanumab been associated with the following serious side effects:

— Cerebral edema (swelling of the brain).

— Confusion.

— Brain bleed.

— Increased risk of falling.

These side effects have led Koroma-Nelson to caution patients who’ve asked about being treated with aducanumab.

It may also be difficult or expensive for some patients to comply with the treatment given that it’s administered by infusion and requires repeated MRI imaging, Koroma-Nelson notes.

“More clinical research is needed to explore the clinical benefits for patients in all stages of AD,” Koroma-Nelson adds.

According to a 2022 article published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine, side effects, and particularly dangerous ones, weren’t uncommon. While only 1% to 2% of patients were hospitalized or impaired, 41% of patients in the aducanumab trials and 12.6% of patients in the lecanemab trials experienced some degree of brain swelling or bleeding.

Petersen says that these side effects are something people have to be aware of.

“You cannot ignore it,” Petersen says. “These are potentially serious side effects, but I think the rate is relatively low and they are largely manageable.”

He adds that a high percentage of this swelling and bleeding in the brain was caused by microhemorrhages, which are tiny ruptures of small blood vessels, and is asymptomatic. They can only picked up on MRI scans that were part of the study process.

While there were three deaths due to lecanemab, each case was due to extenuating circumstances, Petersen adds. One of the patients was on a blood thinner medication for atrial fibrillation, and the other had a stroke that was treated with a clot buster in the emergency room. That additional medication may have broken up the blood clot causing the stroke, but also caused a serious brain bleed that led to the patient’s death.

But, Petersen says, he thinks that for the most part, these side effects can be managed with appropriate recommendations that will be developed to determine whether these drugs should be used with blood thinners or whether people on lecanemab should be getting regular MRI scans.

For the time being, aducanumab and lecanemab are approved via the accelerated approval pathway for use in patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, but experts believe that lecanemab may receive full approval in July 2023.

[READ: Homecare for a Loved One With Alzheimer’s or Dementia.]

Aducanumab’s Controversial Approval

The aducanumab clinical trials resulted in significant controversy, largely about whether the drug works or not. Of the two Phase III trials performed, one demonstrated clinical benefit, while the other did not, Scharre says.

The two large Phase III studies involved 3,285 patients from 348 sites across 20 countries and looked at the efficacy of the medication. Study participants were followed closely for 18 months.

In both studies, the drug was effective in removing amyloid buildup from the brain, as measured with imaging equipment. However, only one study showed that the drug was effective in reducing cognitive decline, while the other study failed to show any clinical benefits. In other words, even though amyloid seemed to be effectively reduced in both studies, in only one of the studies was an improvement in cognitive decline noticeable.

Biogen notes that some patients with more rapidly progressing disease were included in the study, and that may have made the drug appear less effective.

Biogen also argues “that the negative results of one study does not detract from the persuasiveness of the positive study,” Dr. Rawan Tarawneh, explains assistant professor of neurology at Wexner Medical Center.

But that wasn’t enough to convince the FDA Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee, a nine-voting-member committee of individuals knowledgeable in neurology, neuropharmacology and related specialties that reviews and evaluates data about safety and effectiveness of drugs used to treat neurological diseases. The committee makes recommendations to the commissioner of food and drugs at the FDA and noted that the overall data presented wasn’t strong enough to support FDA approval of the medication. Their overall vote was negative.

Nevertheless, the FDA can choose to approve a medication even if an advisory committee doesn’t vote in favor of approving it, and that’s what happened with aducanumab. The FDA decided to approve the use of aducanumab based on its reading of all the research findings.

But as Scharre notes, “some individuals feel that there should be more data showing benefit before it is approved.”

The decision was so contentious that three members of the advisory panel that voted against approving aducanumab later resigned from their roles.

Cost of New Alzheimer’s Drugs

Other issues that have been cited by some experts include the possibly prohibitive price tag: aducanumab costs $56,000 per year, and lecanemab’s price has been set at $26,500 per year. Even if lecanemab receives full approval in July, Petersen says cost remains a problem.

“There’s some controversy with regard to whether the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services is going to cover it or whether they’re going to cover it but require people who receive coverage to go into a registry and be followed with a certain protocol for safety purposes,” he says.

While Petersen adds that follow-up for this sort of new drug is important, he says he’s concerned that this restriction of requiring people will limit use of the drug, as this might increase existing health disparities if people from underrepresented groups are unable to visit medical centers that have registries. He’s hopeful, though, that CMS might eventually decide to cover the cost of this drug without a registry or other restrictions.

The Problem With Alzheimer’s Treatments

The long-awaited promise of aducanumab and other new drugs to treat Alzheimer’s offers families dealing with the effects of the disease some much-wanted hope. But controversy surrounding the new drugs have dampened expectations for millions of Americans who either have or are at risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease because there hasn’t been a treatment that can reverse the progressive nature of the disease.

But the problem is only growing.

“The number of affected individuals is expected to triple in the next 30 years,” Tarawneh says.

It’s estimated that, by 2050, there will be over 30 million people in the U.S. and over 100 million people in the world with the disease, making Alzheimer’s a global epidemic.

This coming surge of cases is especially concerning because there’s no cure for Alzheimer’s.

“We have not been able to identify methods or treatments that can effectively prevent, slow down or reverse the changes that occur in the brain that cause the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease,” Tarawneh says.

Petersen notes a similar sentiment.

“This is a disease that has no other real beneficial treatment and disease modification,” he says. “I always say that I think these drugs are a major step forward, but they’re not the answer. They don’t stop the disease. They don’t cure anybody, and they don’t make anybody better. But nevertheless, if you can slow down the rate at which somebody gets worse, that’s pretty important.”

Other Treatments for Alzheimer’s

Prior to the development of the amyloid plaque-targeting drugs, the available treatments focused on addressing symptoms. These medications fall into two major categories.

Cholinesterase inhibitors

Cholinesterase inhibitors are used in all stages of AD. These include donepezil (Aricept ), rivastigmine (Exelon) and galantamine (Razadyne). These medications are prescribed to treat symptoms related to memory, thinking, language, judgment and other cognitive processes.

“These medications are recommended for mild to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s disease for symptomatic treatment of cognition and global functioning. Donepezil also showed cognitive benefits in moderate to severe AD,” Koroma-Nelson says.

NMDA antagonists

N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) antagonists are a class of drugs that include memantine (Namenda XR), which is currently used to treat Alzheimer’s. It’s used in moderate to severe stages of Alzheimer’s to improve memory, attention, reason, language and the ability to perform simple tasks. It can be used alone or with other treatments. Memantine has been shown to provide modest benefits in patients with moderate to severe Alzheimer’s by blocking the NMDA receptor to protect the brain from further damage and restore brain proteins.

These treatments can “help stabilize the clinical symptoms by slowing down the clinical progression and allowing individuals to maintain their current level of functioning for several years,” Tarawneh says.

While this is great, the problem is — even with that slowing of the progression — the disease will continue to get worse and patients will decline.

In addition to those treatments, there are non-pharmacological and pharmacological treatment options that can help manage symptoms, improve quality of life and maximize functional status, Koroma-Nelson says.

Among the medications that may be used in Alzheimer’s patients are:

— Antipsychotics.

— Antidepressants.

— Anxiolytics, also known as antianxiety medications.

— Mood stabilizers.

— Sleep aids.

— Appetite stimulants.

— Vitamin E supplements.

Koroma-Nelson adds that non-pharmacological interventions that have been shown helpful include:

— Leisure activities.

— Mental stimulation programs.

— Training in coping strategies.

— Structured exercise programs.

The Future of Alzheimer’s Treatment

Aducanumab and lecanemab have nabbed headlines lately, but it’s not the only drug that could change the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease in the future. In addition to symptom-modifying drugs that slow the progression of the disease, several companies are also working hard to create even better treatments that go to the root of the problem and reverse the disease process itself.

“As of early 2020, there were over 120 investigational Alzheimer’s disease treatments in different stages of clinical trials,” Tarawneh notes.

One medication, called ALZ-801, is being developed by biotech firm Alzheon to target a specific gene that can inhibit amyloid plaque formation. It is one of several disease-modifying medications that target amyloid proteins that accumulate in the brain and cause a disruption of cognitive function and death of brain cells.

But some researchers have turned their attention to tau, a protein that has been shown to be involved in the development of Alzheimer’s.

Tau appears to be “more closely related to cognitive function and brain atrophy,” Tarawneh says, so targeting that protein offers a potentially very promising alternative treatment pathway to amyloid-targeting treatments.

Eli Lilly developed donanemab, or N3pG, which targets both amyloid beta and the tau protein and has also shown promising results in published clinical trial data. By May 29, 2023, the FDA will determine whether to grant accelerated approval for this drug.

These and other developmental disease-modifying medications target disease pathology and are an exciting frontier in the treatment of Alzheimer’s, Tarawneh says.

Preventative Alzheimer’s Treatment

In addition to targeting tau, researchers are looking to medications that address other changes that occur in the Alzheimer’s brain in an attempt to alter the course of the disease. Treatments that slow or reverse inflammation, immune dysfunction and damage to the blood vessels in the brain are also being investigated. These have all been implicated in some way in the inexorable advance of Alzheimer’s disease.

Tarawneh notes that in trying to find the answer to what will work best, there’s been an effort to get patients enrolled in clinical trials before they start showing symptoms of Alzheimer’s to increase the chances of success in improving clinical outcomes.

“This is because by the time patients with Alzheimer’s have even mild memory loss, they have already sustained significant neuronal loss, and it may already be too late to intervene, as these changes are irreversible once they happen,” Tarawneh explains.

The idea is to get a head start on the disease before patients become symptomatic, which is exactly what Peterson and the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging are working on. They’ve been running a study within the Rochester, Minnesota, community for the past 18 years. Participants are gathered via a random sample, which gives the study an impressive cross-sectional representation of the community. Every year, 3,000 participants are seen for an evaluation that includes neurological and cognitive testing, blood samples, DNA samples and imaging. As people drop out of the study or pass away, they’re replaced to keep the study around 3,000 people.

“With that kind of backdrop,” Petersen says, “we’re able to look at the performance of Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers in the general population.” The idea is that researchers can gain a much better understanding of the disease progression when they’re able to look at so many people across a longer span of time.

If you do start to notice symptoms, Scharre urges you to speak with your doctor as soon as you can. “If you notice a change in your memory or thinking, get in to see your provider as these treatments work the best if started very early in the course of the disease.”

And you should keep up with lifestyle interventions that are known to benefit the brain and body. Namely:

— Exercising regularly.

— Engaging in brain stimulating activities including social activities.

— Eating a balanced diet.

— Reducing stress.

“Lifestyle modifications, especially among individuals with cardiovascular disease or risks, has been shown to slow cognitive decline,” Koroma-Nelson says.

Personalized Treatment as a “Cure”

As science continues to unravel the mysteries of how Alzheimer’s develops and progresses, researchers are working to create better treatments for it.

“The future of Alzheimer’s therapeutics lies in personalized medicine approaches,” Tarawneh says, adding that a blood test or another kind of biological analysis may reveal specific details about an individual’s disease pattern which could allow doctors to prescribe super-targeted treatments that look different for that person than for someone else with Alzheimer’s.

Much like how cancer treatment is becoming increasingly personalized and tailored to the biology of the individual’s specific disease state, so too will Alzheimer’s treatment become highly specific to each individual patient.

While there’s reason to hope, there’s a lot more work to be done before Alzheimer’s disease can be cured — though Scharre says he believes that a cure is possible.

“I believe we’re on our way to at least stave off or postpone the dementia symptoms of this disorder. It’ll likely take the combination of several medications that target different aspects of the disease, such as amyloid protein, tau protein, chronic inflammation and blood-brain barrier issues among others,” Scharre says.

But there’s plenty of reason to hope. In the meantime, clinical studies are key to discovering and developing new and effective therapies. You can access information about current trials and enroll yourself or a loved one via their TrialMatch site.

More from U.S. News

Health Screenings You Need Now

9 Rewards of Caregiving

The Advantages of Assisted Living

New Treatments for Alzheimer?s Disease originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/17/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.