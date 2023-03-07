Neuronetics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.3 million in…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The medical device company focused on psychiatric disorders posted revenue of $18.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.2 million, or $1.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $65.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Neuronetics said it expects revenue in the range of $15 million to $16 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $66 million to $72 million.

