Neptune Wellness: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 30, 2023, 6:10 PM

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Laval, Quebec-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 61 cents per share.

The krill oil maker posted revenue of $12.2 million in the period.

