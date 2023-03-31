Neovasc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) on Friday reported a loss of $13.8…

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) on Friday reported a loss of $13.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Richmond, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of $5.04 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.4 million, or $15.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.8 million.

