NCS Multistage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 64 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $40.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.1 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $155.6 million.

