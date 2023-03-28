NCino: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.2 million in…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $109.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $102.7 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $408.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, nCino expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 5 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $111.5 million to $113.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

NCino expects full-year earnings in the range of 36 cents to 40 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $476 million to $483 million.

