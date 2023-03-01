Live Radio
Nayax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 1, 2023, 7:54 AM

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Herzliya, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The financial technology company posted revenue of $50.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.5 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $173.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYAX

