Navigator Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The London-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The transportaion company for the natural gas and and chemical industry posted revenue of $123.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $106.4 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $53.5 million, or 69 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $395.1 million.

