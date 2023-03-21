MARCH MADNESS: Men's Tournament update | March Madness TV ratings up | Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
Navidea: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 21, 2023, 4:17 PM

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $600 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1,000.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $15.2 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $66,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAVB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAVB

