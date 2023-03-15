MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Home » Latest News » Nature's Sunshine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 5:12 PM

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The nutritional and personal care products maker posted revenue of $102.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $390,000, or 2 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $421.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

