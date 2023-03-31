Natural Gas Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Friday reported a loss of…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Friday reported a loss of $800,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The maker of natural gas compression equipment and industrial flare systems posted revenue of $22.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $569,000, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $84.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGS

