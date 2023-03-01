National Vision: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $9.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $468.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $471.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.1 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.01 billion.

National Vision expects full-year earnings in the range of 42 cents to 60 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion.

