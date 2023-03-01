Live Radio
National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 1, 2023, 9:05 AM

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $649 million.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.89 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.9 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

