MARCH MADNESS: Prepare for Men's Sweet 16 games | Women's Sweet 16 is set | New TV deal for Women's tourney? | March Madness TV ratings up | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Movado: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Movado: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 23, 2023, 7:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Movado Group Inc. (MOV) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $22.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Paramus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The watchmaker posted revenue of $194.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $94.5 million, or $4.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $751.9 million.

Movado expects full-year earnings to be $2.70 to $2.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $725 million to $750 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up