Mistras: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Mistras Group Inc. (MG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Princeton Junction, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The engineering services company posted revenue of $168.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.5 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $687.4 million.

Mistras expects full-year revenue in the range of $710 million to $740 million.

