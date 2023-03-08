Live Radio
Minerva Neurosciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 8, 2023, 7:36 AM

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.26.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $32.1 million, or $6.01 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NERV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NERV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

