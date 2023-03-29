Milestone Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $3.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $58.4 million, or $1.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $5 million.

