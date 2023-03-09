Methode: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $19.9 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $19.9 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share.

The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries posted revenue of $280.1 million in the period.

Methode expects full-year earnings to be $2.50 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion.

