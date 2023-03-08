Membership Collective: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.5 million in…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The operator of members-only luxury hotels and clubs under the Soho House brand posted revenue of $270.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $254.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $220.6 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $972.2 million.

Membership Collective expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCG

