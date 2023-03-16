MediWound: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

YAVNE, Israel (AP) — YAVNE, Israel (AP) — MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in…

YAVNE, Israel (AP) — YAVNE, Israel (AP) — MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Yavne, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.18 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The developer of treatments for burns and hard-to-heal wounds posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $19.6 million, or $3.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.5 million.

