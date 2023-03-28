MARCH MADNESS: Virginia Tech, LSU, Iowa, South Carolina in women's Final Four | Miami, FAU, UConn, SDSU through to men's Final Four | Iowa comeback, LSU make it to Final Four | See photos of local teams
McCormick: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

McCormick: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 28, 2023, 6:53 AM

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $139.1 million.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.56 to $2.61 per share.

