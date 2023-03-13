MCAT Prep: 5 Reasons Psychology and Sociology Courses Can Help

In a landmark remake of the MCAT exam in 2015, the Association of American Medical Colleges added psychology and sociology…

In a landmark remake of the MCAT exam in 2015, the Association of American Medical Colleges added psychology and sociology content for the first time. Doctors had appealed for the MCAT to be updated for many years in an effort to keep up with a shifting health care landscape.

Though the changes were lauded by many professionals, particularly in the field of psychology, many undergraduate students now feel elevated pressure to take formal coursework in these fields, even when not required to do so for graduation or matriculation to medical school. For these students, it can be difficult to decide to take college coursework in psychology and sociology, or to rely solely on allocated MCAT study time to learn this content.

Psychology and sociology comprise 25% of the MCAT exam — the entire Psychological, Social and Biological Foundations of Behavior section — so this decision must not be taken lightly.

When deciding whether formal coursework in psychology or sociology should be taken, the forward-thinking undergraduate should consider these five reasons why these classes might lead to success on the MCAT.

A balanced premed course schedule will enhance productivity, efficiency and long-term information retention.

Courses in psychology, sociology, anthropology and human behavior are not classically as demanding as core STEM courses such as biology, chemistry, physics and math. Therefore, they can be ideal classes to pair with such “BCPM” courses, particularly for freshmen and sophomores as they adjust to the rigors of college-level premed academics.

Taking more than two BCPM courses at once is a recipe for failure and/or burnout, but taking an additional social science course such as psychology or sociology can help instill the mental stamina and rigor of study that will be necessary throughout undergrad and medical school. Early adoption of effective study habits is critical for long-term success, and taking a busy but balanced course schedule early in undergrad will go a long way in that regard.

Scheduling psychology and sociology courses close to your test date may cut MCAT study time.

Taking psychology or sociology within a year of your anticipated test date can do wonders for your MCAT study period. In this case, it would be prudent to study for your course by using MCAT test-prep materials, at least in part, killing two birds with one stone.

Formal coursework in psychology and sociology will be more in-depth than the knowledge required for the corresponding MCAT section, allowing you to be most efficient with your time if you double down and combine MCAT studying with course studying. These courses classically rely on a great deal of knowledge retention, and that is largely how they are tested, so studying for both using a strategy including Anki cards and UWorld test questions is highly recommended.

Increasing MCAT study period flexibility allows added time to focus on BCPM content.

If you do decide to take coursework in psychology and sociology, an indirect advantage is the added flexibility this gives to the MCAT study period. With a solid background in psychology and sociology, less time can be spent on developing an understanding of MCAT-relevant topics in those subjects and human behavior, leaving more time for learning, reviewing and practicing for BCPM content.

This value cannot be overstated. If students struggle on the MCAT, it is commonly due to the time constraints on difficult BCPM questions, and more practice time can be decisive in attaining a high score. The decision to take psychology and sociology coursework will thus depend heavily on your unique MCAT study calendar.

If you’re attempting to prep during the semester, it will be very helpful to have background in these topics so that you don’t have to spend as much time cramming them into a packed study schedule. However, if you plan to use a full summer to study, this will be less of a concern, and balancing your time during the semester may become more of a priority over adding psychology and sociology classes to your course load.

Relying on AP or IB courses as background for psychology and sociology on the MCAT is risky.

Students may be tempted to presume that high school sociology and psychology coursework, especially Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate classes, may be sufficient background for MCAT prep.

While it is true that taking such coursework is not absolutely necessary for MCAT prep, it is unlikely that the average student will remember meaningful MCAT-relevant content from three or more years prior. Success on the MCAT will require more significant academic effort.

Increasing your familiarity with relevant language and topics for all MCAT sections has multiple benefits.

Taking coursework relevant to medicine has ancillary benefits, including an increased familiarity with the language and scope of the fields of psychology, sociology, anthropology and human behavior. This background will not only make you more well-versed in behavioral health as a doctor — which is important for all, but essential for those wishing to specialize in psychiatry and related fields — but it will also help you understand question stems in CARS, biology, chemistry and physics sections of the MCAT.

Many psychology and sociology concepts are tested with passage reading, so critical thinking skills are imperative and can be practiced with both psychology and sociology MCAT prep materials and CARS materials.

Psychology and sociology courses, while not required by all medical schools, are at least recommended by most. A quarter of the MCAT score is now dedicated to these topics, underscoring their importance not only for success on the exam but also for a career as a physician. It is unwise, then, to neglect these topics in lieu of the more traditionally feared BCPM content.

As you plan your courses, study period and anticipated test date, keep your eye on the most important goal: a great MCAT score, achieved in time to allow you to apply to medical school when you feel most prepared. If taking formal coursework in psychology or sociology allows you to do this, it would be an advantage for your MCAT preparation and your career in medicine.

