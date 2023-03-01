Live Radio
MBIA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 1, 2023, 5:15 AM

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MBIA Inc. (MBI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $52 million in its fourth quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $57 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $195 million, or $3.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $154 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

