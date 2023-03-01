Mayville Engineering: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) — MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) — MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Mayville, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $128.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $18.7 million, or 91 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $539.4 million.

Mayville Engineering expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $580 million.

