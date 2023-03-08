Manitex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $498,000,…

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $498,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgeview, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The maker of forklifts, cranes and other lifting vehicles posted revenue of $78.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $4.9 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $273.9 million.

