Magic Software: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The business process integration software company posted revenue of $147.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.7 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $566.8 million.

Magic Software expects full-year revenue in the range of $585 million to $593 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGIC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.