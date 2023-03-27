MAG Silver: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Monday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Monday reported a loss of $825,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.6 million, or 18 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAG

