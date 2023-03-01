Luxfer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2 million, after…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The materials technology company specializing in aluminum, magnesium and zirconium posted revenue of $116.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.9 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $423.4 million.

Luxfer expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.35 per share.

