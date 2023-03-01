Lumber Liquidators: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $15.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $263.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.1 million, or 42 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

