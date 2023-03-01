Lowe’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $957…

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $957 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $22.45 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.7 billion.

Lowe’s expects full-year earnings to be $13.60 to $14 per share, with revenue in the range of $88 billion to $90 billion.

