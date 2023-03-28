MARCH MADNESS: Virginia Tech, LSU, Iowa, South Carolina in women's Final Four | Miami, FAU, UConn, SDSU through to men's Final Four | Iowa comeback, LSU make it to Final Four | See photos of local teams
Lovesac: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Lovesac: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 28, 2023, 7:18 AM

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $27.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.74.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The company posted revenue of $238.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.2 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $651.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Lovesac said it expects revenue in the range of $133 million to $136 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.83 to $2.24 per share, with revenue ranging from $700 million to $740 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOVE

